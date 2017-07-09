Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has completed a medical with Everton ahead of his much anticipated homecoming.

The Toffees are set to re-sign the 31-year-old 13 years after his £20m move to Old Trafford in 2004, with an announcement possible over the weekend.

Rooney switches back to Merseyside, where he made his debut and burst onto the Premier League as a 16-year-old, as part of a deal that will see United sign striker Romelu Lukaku for up to £90m.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman admitted his interest in Rooney back in March and Sky sources reported last week that the two clubs had agreed a deal for the England captain’s transfer, which he is willing to take a pay cut to complete.

And the former United captain has said the Toffees are one of only two Premier League clubs he would play for.

