Russia and China call on all involved sides to support the efforts of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the UN in investigating the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The call is contained in a joint statement by Russian and Chinese leaders on the current international situation posted on Kremlin website on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks earlier in the day in Moscow.

“The sides emphasise that in matters of chemical weapons in Syria, all parties, with respect to Syrian sovereignty, must support the efforts of the OPCW and relevant UN structures to conduct an independent and comprehensive investigation in order to obtain irrefutable evidence, establish genuine circumstances and draw conclusions that are capable of withstanding the verification by facts and time,” the leaders said.

According to the statement, Russia and China “strongly condemn any use of chemical weapons anywhere and by anyone.