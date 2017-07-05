SENATOR George Sekibo representing Rivers East senatorial district yesterday raised the alarm over attempt to frustrate his right to appeal the ruling of the Rivers State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, which sacked him last Wednesday.

He said over a week now that the ruling took place, his lawyers were yet to receive the ruling so as to study and appeal it accordingly, that the chairman of the tribunal was at large and every attempt to reach him and other members had proved abortive Senator Sekibo, who spoke yesterday to Senate Press corps, pleaded that he should be allowed to have his day in the appeal

tribunal and nothing else. It would be recalled that the Rivers State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal that sat in Abuja sacked the senator representing Rivers East senatorial district, Senator Sekibo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, last Wednesday. The three-man panel sitting at Apo Quarters in the Federal Capital Territory affirmed the

petition of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Andrew Uchendu, and declared the APC candidate in the December 10 rerun as the winner of the election. The court directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that Chief Uchendu be issued a certificate of return and that issued to Sekibo withdrawn.