Suspends confirmation of presidential nominees

Says retention of Magu vexatious

SENATE yesterday threatened the acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, with impeachment if he continued to refuse to adhere strictly to legislative decisions, the parliament in particular and the 1999 Constitution as amended in general. It also resolved during plenary to suspend confirmation of nominees from the executive until all issues relating to confirmation as contained in the constitution and laws of the federation are adhered to, following the comment credited to the acting president that the Senate did not have legislative powers to confirm certain nominees of the executive, which it asked him to withdraw immediately. The upper legislative chamber, which resumed from a two-week mid- term break, further maintained that Osinbajo must respect the constitution and laws as relate to confirmation of appointments, and urged him to obey the rejection of all nominees by it. The Senate resolutions were subsequent to a letter from the acting president requesting for the confirmation of Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila as the chairman of National Lottery Commission, which it out-rightly rejected. The senators were also peeved by the continuous retention of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, by the presidency against his rejection by the Senate, while at the same time expecting them to

confirm other nominees forwarded for approval. Senate President Bukola Saraki, who read the acting president’s letter on Gbajabiamila during plenary, said “this is an issue that we have to once and for all address,” adding that “we cannot pass laws and see that the laws are not being obeyed. “This resolution must be obeyed by the acting president otherwise we will take appropriate actions and resolutions,” he warned. The Senate had on March 25 rejected Magu as substantive chairman of EFCC, following petitions against him by the director-general of the Department of State Services, DSS, Mr. Lawal Daura, but the presidency is still retaining him in office. Osinbajo later said that the Senate lacked the power to reject anyone nominated for appointment by the presidency, and vowed that Magu would not be removed from office as demanded by the Senate. Senator Ahmad Sani (APC Zamfara West) had come under Point of Order 42 of the Senate Standing Rule that the upper legislative chamber should stop the confirmation of Gbajabiamila as the Lottery Commission boss based on the acting president’s alleged comment. The lawmaker wondered why Osinbajo was requesting for the nominees’ confirmation after he had

reportedly said that the Senate lacked power of confirmation on certain nominees from the presidency. Speaking in the same vein, Senator George Sekibo (PDP Rivers East) said the executive was only trying to take over the powers of the Senate, wondering whether the acting president was in touch with the EFCC Act which states that “the president shall nominate and Senate will confirm.” He explained that rejecting the Senate’s resolution was similar to that of the constitution, adding that “there is nothing like executive orders in a democratic constitution. “The constitution did not give room for acting appointment after a nominee has been rejected by the Senate. If the acting president says we do not have the power to confirm and then turns around to send us a nomination, which one do we now take?” Sekibo asked. Also, Senators Sam Anyanwu (PDP Imo East) and Isa Misau (APC Bauchi Central) wondered why the Senate was still accepting letters of confirmation and called for suspension of action on all nomination requests from the presidency. According to Senator Anyanwu, if the presidency fails to adhere to the Senate’s resolution within 48 hours, the upper house should move against the leadership, adding that “anybody

who is invited by the EFCC should not go because they are not standing on any law.” Senator Dino Melaye (APC Kogi West) on his part reiterated his call for the removal of Magu as the EFCC boss, saying the integrity of the Senate was at stake for him to remain in office after he had been rejected by the legislature. “This Senate cannot be disregarded and insulted; our authority to confirm cannot be eroded. Magu is not the last Nigerian Angel. He can serve this country in another capacity,” he said. Senator Olusola Adeyeye (APC Osun Central) affirmed that the responsibilities of the Senate as contained in the constitution must be respected by the executive, explaining that “whether you serve in the executive, legislature or the judiciary, everyone is called to obey the laws of the republic. “If there is any law passed by National Assembly, signed by the president and gazetted, no one has the permission to dance around that law. “Whoever has a problem with any law should go to court; until a court declares it null and void it remains the law of the land. Anyone who does not respect it is breaking the law of the land,” he stressed. In his contribution, the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu said the constitution gave power of confirmation to the Senate, stressing that only the personal staff of the president was not applied.