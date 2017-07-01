(FILES) This file photo taken on April 7, 2016 shows South African President Jacob Zuma listening to a speaker during the second sitting of the session of the fifth national house of traditional leaders at Tshwane Council Chambers in Pretoria. South Africa's scandal-hit President Jacob Zuma faces a no-confidence vote in parliament on November 10, 2016 but looks certain to survive despite mounting anger within his party. Zuma has fought off a series of damaging controversies during his presidency, and last week came under further pressure after a corruption probe raised fresh allegations of misconduct. But the 74-year-old, who came to power in 2009, retains strong loyalty among ruling Africa National Congress (ANC) lawmakers and many party activists, particularly in rural areas. / AFP PHOTO / STRINGER

South Africa’s parliament will vote on a no-confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma on August 3, the national legislature said in Friday, but added that further consultations were taking place to determine whether the ballot would be held in secret.

The country’s top court ruled earlier in June that secret ballots may be held for motions of no confidence in parliament, a potential blow to the tenure of scandal-prone Zuma who said such a vote would be unfair.

Parliament officials said the vote would will be the ninth time during Zuma’s rule as president that he would face such a vote, having survived previous attempts to remove him.


