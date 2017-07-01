South Africa’s parliament will vote on a no-confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma on August 3, the national legislature said in Friday, but added that further consultations were taking place to determine whether the ballot would be held in secret.

The country’s top court ruled earlier in June that secret ballots may be held for motions of no confidence in parliament, a potential blow to the tenure of scandal-prone Zuma who said such a vote would be unfair.

Parliament officials said the vote would will be the ninth time during Zuma’s rule as president that he would face such a vote, having survived previous attempts to remove him.