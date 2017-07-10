KOGI State Governor,
Yahaya Bello, said the state
government would save
up to N10 billion annually
which would have gone to
fraudulent civil servants as
salary, as a result of the staff
verification exercise.
Governor Bello said the
recently concluded staff
screening and verification
exercise was a huge success,
assuring all those verified and
certified as genuine workers
of prompt payment of their
salaries and pension.
He made the disclosure
while inaugurating the
Nigerian Army Forward
Operation Base at Achoze in
Okene Local Government, at
the weekend, saying the gains
of the exercise would become
more visible in months to
come.
According to him,
civil servants who were
successfully cleared during
the exercise could attest that
their salaries and arrears are
being paid.
”We are determined to
give them a future in which
wages are promptly paid for
work actually done. Even our
detractors cannot deny that
the exercise has strengthened
our civil service; it will
ultimately save Kogi at least
N10 billion annually”, he
expressed.
Bello assured that
government would not deny
its responsibilities to 97 per
cent of the state population
who are non-civil servants,
saying it would provide
necessary infrastructure to
uplift the state.
He added that government
is focused on unlocking
opportunities in the tourism
sector, pledging to transform
Kogi from the ”white collar
tag of civil service state into
blue overalls of an agrarian,
industrial and commercial
hub”.
He commended the courage
and integrity of security
agencies for changing the
”evil narrative of insecurity in
Kogi to good.”
The governor recalled
that the state was helplessly
in the grip of terrorists,
kidnappers, armed robbers
and cultists at the inception
of his administration about 18
months ago.
However, he noted that the
efforts of security agencies
have brought peace and
security which encouraged
fresh investments into the state.
KOGI State Governor,