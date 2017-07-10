KOGI State Governor,

Yahaya Bello, said the state

government would save

up to N10 billion annually

which would have gone to

fraudulent civil servants as

salary, as a result of the staff

verification exercise.

Governor Bello said the

recently concluded staff

screening and verification

exercise was a huge success,

assuring all those verified and

certified as genuine workers

of prompt payment of their

salaries and pension.

He made the disclosure

while inaugurating the

Nigerian Army Forward

Operation Base at Achoze in

Okene Local Government, at

the weekend, saying the gains

of the exercise would become

more visible in months to

come.

According to him,

civil servants who were

successfully cleared during

the exercise could attest that

their salaries and arrears are

being paid.

”We are determined to

give them a future in which

wages are promptly paid for

work actually done. Even our

detractors cannot deny that

the exercise has strengthened

our civil service; it will

ultimately save Kogi at least

N10 billion annually”, he

expressed.

Bello assured that

government would not deny

its responsibilities to 97 per

cent of the state population

who are non-civil servants,

saying it would provide

necessary infrastructure to

uplift the state.

He added that government

is focused on unlocking

opportunities in the tourism

sector, pledging to transform

Kogi from the ”white collar

tag of civil service state into

blue overalls of an agrarian,

industrial and commercial

hub”.

He commended the courage

and integrity of security

agencies for changing the

”evil narrative of insecurity in

Kogi to good.”

The governor recalled

that the state was helplessly

in the grip of terrorists,

kidnappers, armed robbers

and cultists at the inception

of his administration about 18

months ago.

However, he noted that the

efforts of security agencies

have brought peace and

security which encouraged

fresh investments into the state.