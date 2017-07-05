CHRISTIAN Association of Nigeria, CAN, has told Nigerians, especially adherents of the faith to stop complaining and learn to turn challenges into new means of making their lives better without waiting on government. This admonition is against the backdrop of complaints of hardship arising from the present economic situation. Chairman of CAN, North- East Zone, Rev Abare Kalla, who stated this at the Zonal Annual Development Conference of the Christian Rural and Urban Association of Nigeria, CRUDAN, in Gombe, on Saturday, said God in his infinite wisdom always creates a window of opportunity in every situation that appears calamitous, but maximising the opportunity depends on every man’s vision. He condemned the idea of some individuals hiding behind the cloak of Christianity and remaining poor because they refuse to see beyond their nose. “If we want to make spirituality real, we must take care of our economic life because if you look at the situation around us, the church is going poor because we are not doing what Jesus taught us to do. “We took the gospel so religious, so spiritual that the economic aspect is neglected. So, CRUDAN is supplementing this aspect so that we can become holistic in our gospel. “I don’t like Christians who are so crazy with religiosity and overnight fasting, but their economic aspect is bad because of inaction. A Christian is somebody who feeds the church from his pocket,” Rev. Kalla explained. He described the conference as timely, saying, “if there is a better opportunity in the North-East, this is the right time. Gone are the days when we waited for foreign aids, what we do for ourselves now counts,” he told Christians. Pastor Emmanuel Agede from Taraba State, a participant at the conference, said CRUDAN is a holistic developmental organisation that focuses on thematic issues concerning the spirit, soul and body of an individual. “Every individual should be touched. So, CRUDAN brings people together and sensitises them on bringing holistic development in their lives.’’ This year’s conference focused on ‘wealth creation for self-reliance’ with Emmanuel Joseph speaking on wealth creation,’ using things and means that are ordinarily overlooked in agriculture and other sectors. James Jonah spoke on the advantage and use of branded agricultural inputs and Adamu Pukma, a retired Permanent Secretary from the state Ministry of Environment, presented a paper on understanding climate change and how farmers can key into it.