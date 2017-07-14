Chairman, Dangote
Group of Companies, Alhaji
Aliko Dangote yesterday
commiserated with the
government and people of
Taraba State over the death
of their former governor,
Danbaba Suntai.
Dangote, who met with
Governor Darius Ishaku to
finalise modalities for the take
off of his multi-billion naira
sugar and rice production,
also donated N50 million to
victims of the recent crisis on
the Mambilla Plateau in the
state.
The business mogul noted
that there could never be any
meaningful development in
an area of crisis, and called on
the people of the state to live
in peace with one another.
In response, Governor
Ishaku thanked Dangote
for his interest in investing
in the state, noting that his
administration had just
started unlocking potential
of the state, particularly in
agriculture.
According to him, Taraba
has the potential to feed
Nigeria and West Africa with rice, and called on other
investors to invest in the state.
“Taraba State has a lot to
give the country, feed it with
rice, feed it with sugar, feed it
with tea and palm oil.
“I don’t want to be a
governor that only pay
salaries; so I am making
efforts to diversify the state’s
economy and make it more
vibrant,” he said.
