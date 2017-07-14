Chairman, Dangote

Group of Companies, Alhaji

Aliko Dangote yesterday

commiserated with the

government and people of

Taraba State over the death

of their former governor,

Danbaba Suntai.

Dangote, who met with

Governor Darius Ishaku to

finalise modalities for the take

off of his multi-billion naira

sugar and rice production,

also donated N50 million to

victims of the recent crisis on

the Mambilla Plateau in the

state.

The business mogul noted

that there could never be any

meaningful development in

an area of crisis, and called on

the people of the state to live

in peace with one another.

In response, Governor

Ishaku thanked Dangote

for his interest in investing

in the state, noting that his

administration had just

started unlocking potential

of the state, particularly in

agriculture.

According to him, Taraba

has the potential to feed

Nigeria and West Africa with rice, and called on other

investors to invest in the state.

“Taraba State has a lot to

give the country, feed it with

rice, feed it with sugar, feed it

with tea and palm oil.

“I don’t want to be a

governor that only pay

salaries; so I am making

efforts to diversify the state’s

economy and make it more

vibrant,” he said.