PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, has declared its preparedness to reconcile with the other faction led by Alhaji Amodu Sheriff, following declaration of Alhaji Markafi as the authentic national chairman. The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, made the declaration yesterday in Port Harcourt, at a thanksgiving service. Governor Wike thanked God for His faithfulness, observing that such reconciliation would be accepted and conducted with extreme care to avoid infiltration of black legs into the party. “We shall be vigilant, because Satan never sleeps, and will always cause havoc. Afterall, Amodu Sheriff was the only derailment in the party, there are others,” he noted. He noted that Rivers was the strongest PDP state in the country, saying that while the matter was still in the Supreme Court, other states but Rivers had what he described as ‘Plan B, but his state had but hoped fully in God, and assured the state would have its full share from PDP at the fullness of time. The state chief executive officer commended the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, for such objective decision which has endeared it to the nation as the last hope of the common man. “God used the Supreme Court to save democracy in Nigeria, for the ruling party was determined to clean up the opposition in the country. I must assure that the Al Progressives’ Congress APC, had bought materials for party in lieu of the ruling in favour of Amodu, who they disclosed would have delivered our structure to them.” He vowed he would remain in PDP, saying it’s the party with good leadership. All the newly formed parties do not have parents. “With what we are doing in the party, it is impossible to think we will not win come 2019,” he said. In his speech, the presiding priest, Venerable Dr Fyneface Abah in his sermon, thanked God for using Governor Wike to stabilise the political tension in the state. Dr Abah also affirmed that but for divine intervention, federal might would have robbed him of his God given mandate. He noted that when people thank God for one favour, He gives another one. Highlights of the event were thanksgiving, by party leadership, prayer for them, songs by various choirs, while attendance was by party leaders from all walks of life.