The police in Lagos on Friday arraigned a suspected cultist, Destiny Ikechukwu, who allegedly defiled a teenager and initiated her into a secret cult.

Ikechukwu, 31, appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court on a four-count charge bordering on abduction, defilement, cult initiation and indecent assault.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin, told the court that the accused committed the offences from June 26 to June 28 on Afolabi Street, Shibiri in Ojo, Lagos.

Omisakin said that the accused abducted a 15-year-old girl and forcefully initiated her into a secret cult known as Arubaga Cult.

“Ikechukwu kept his victim against her wish for three days and had carnal knowledge of her during the period.

“He also used a blade to cut the right thumb of his victim and collected her blood which was used to swear to an oath of secrecy,” the prosecutor said.

Omisakin said that the offences contravened Sections 42(1), 127, 135 and 141 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, admitted him to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned further hearing in the case until Aug. 23.