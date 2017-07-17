COMMISSION of inquiry into the recent crisis on the Mambilla Plateau in Taraba State set up by the state government has called on the public to submit written memoranda on the crisis. Secretary of the Commission, Barr. Jibrin Hamidu in a statement issued yesterday in Jalingo added that Governor Darius Ishaku has approved two months extension for the commission to carry out the assignment instead of the initial three weeks. According to the statement, such memoranda which are to be submitted in 15 bound copies are to be addressed to the Secretary of the Commission at the State Ministry of Justice, State Secretariat, Jalingo. The statement further noted that the commission would commence public hearing on August 3r in Gembu, headquarters of Sardauna Local Government. Meanwhile, Governor Ishaku has declared that normalcy has completely returned on the Mambilla after the unfortunate incident that claimed several lives and properties. In a release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Mijinyawa, Ishaku admonished the people of the state to eschew violence and promote peaceful coexistence. The governor who stated that his administration has articulated strategies to enhance the people’s wellbeing and safety, said the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, has distributed relief materials to the affected communities on the Mambilla and more relief materials were on the way.