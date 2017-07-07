Taraba state government in collaboration with United Nations’ Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) yesterday commenced training of 100 drugs treatment practitioners to provide evidence- based drugs treatment in the state.

At the flag off of the training workshop in Jalingo, governor Ishaku said the training was not just the commitment of his administration to improve the way drug treatment service was being delivered in the state, but also to offer changes in communities negatively affected by drugs.

Ishaku noted that government would soon commence the building of a drug treatment/rehabilitation facility within one of the state owned hospitals in Jalingo the state capital.

The governor who said the training would go along way in reducing drugs dependency in the state pledged to institute clear policies that would support healthcare services in the state.

Earlier, wife of the governor, Mrs. Anna Ishaku said during her campaign against drugs across the state, it was obvious that the problem needed urgent attention as the youth who are leaders of tomorrow were most affected by drugs.

She called for the establishment of drugs rehabilitation centers in the state to help manage victims of drugs.

Anna urged the participants to give quality attention to the training to enable them step down what they learnt during the training.

One of the facilitators, Dr. Williams Ebite in a presentation said UNODC

will provide technical support to the Taraba state government to carry out drugs treatment/rehabilitation and support for victims, while Taraba state government is expected to provide accommodation and logistics.

Our correspondent reports that the training workshop with 75 participants drawn from the three senatorial zones of the state is expected to last for four days.