National Programme Coordinator, Value Chain Development Programme ,VCDP, a programme of the International Fund for Agricultural Development ,IFAD, Dr. Ameh Onoja has said Taraba has one of the best ecologies for rice and cassava production.

Onoja stated this in Jalingo at the opening session of the fifth supervision mission of the programme for rice and cassava farmers as well as off takers (marketers) and processors in Taraba.

He note that the potential in rice production in Karim Lamido local government area in dry season alone was overwhelming and the VCDP was considering measures on how to support more farmers in the area, even as he commended the enthusiasm of stakeholders in Taraba for the programme.

“Taraba should step up in the area of standardization through weights and measures in padding and milling so that rice produced and packaged in the state can be accepted internationally,” he said.

On his part, the team leader of the supervision mission to Taraba, Dr. Sam Eremie said the visit was to ascertain how far the state has gone in the components currently being covered in the state by the programme.

He commended the state government for the prompt payment of the counterpart fund for the programme in 2015 and 2016 and called for the payment of 2017 counterpart fund to enable the programme run successfully in the state.

Earlier, Mr Musa Irimiya, the State Programme Coordinator (SPC) noted that the programme had assisted small holder farmers and processors in the state to improve on their standard of living.

Irimiya explained that the success was achieved through regular training on best agronomic practices, inputs support and linkage to the market.

He disclosed that the programme had so far supported over 5,000 farmers with inputs through its matching grant system, where the programme would provide half of the needed inputs while the farmer provides the other half.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. David Ishaya Kassa in his remarks thanked the federal government for the inclusion of Taraba among the six pilot states to benefit from the programme, adding that the state would not misuse the opportunity.

He commended IFAD-VCDP for infrastructural development across the participating local governments in the state, adding that government has approved the 2017 counterparts fund for the programme and money would soon be released.

Our correspondent reports that VCDP which is aimed at enhancing income and food security of poor rural households has so far benefited over 5000 farmers with input support and is currently constructing roads and culverts in Karim Lamido, Gassol and Wukari local government areas.