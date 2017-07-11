*As Gombe blames delay on FG over fertilizer supply

MINISTER of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has described those criticizing the Federal Government yam export policy as being cowardice, even as he advised them to rather grow the commodity. Ogbeh said this when he addressed journalists in Abuja on Monday, where he said that the effort was in the best interest of the nation’s economy. The minister allayed the fears of some Nigerians who believed that the policy would lead to shortage of the commodity in the country. He said, “I have seen attacks on the social media. With all due respect, Nigeria accounts for 61 per cent of the world output of yam. We have 60 varieties of yam in this country. “In fact, 30 per cent of the yams we produce get rotten because we don’t have facilities to preserve them. “Ghana is a famous country for exportation of the commodity, but most of the yam they export is from us. “There has never been shortage of yam in the country. Prices might be high toward the end of the season, but new yam is already in the market. “Why are you so cowardice, why lay back by not trying anything because of some sentimental reasons that might be raised.” “Analysts are saying that we are supposed to add more value to yam production in order to earn more money, fantastic view. But they forget to tell us how much a tuber of yam costs in the USA. Three kilogrammes cost 15 dollars, which is equivalent to about N5, 000. “In London, a carton of yam, this contains three tubers, costs 30 pounds, bringing the average cost per tuber to 10 pounds. At that price, it is more sensible to export to earn more money for our economy. Economy is 90 per cent common sense. You can’t keep on buying until you are broke. What are you selling?” To further buttress his point, the minister said foreign trade partners came to complain when Nigeria limited its food imports. “They complained that we were not buying stock fish from them. I asked them if they were buying anything from us. Let us do some selling as well too. Nigerians should stop the sarcasm and negativity in trying to rubbish every government policy. If Ghana can export yam, Nigeria too can.” Meanwhile, the Gombe State government has blamed its inability to distribute fertilizers to the citizenry so far on the Federal Government, alleging lack of supply. There had been loud outcry of lack of concern by some residents of Gombe State, citing the non- distribution of fertilizers as reason. Commenting on the situation last Sunday, State Commissioner of Agriculture, Dahiru Buba Biri explained that the state government had been made adequate arrangements for the input, but was facing challenges in the supply of NPK from the Federal Government under the fertilizer initiative. He said it therefore became necessary to inform the public of government’s preparedness as they have been alleging that it failed to arrange for fertilizers for the cropping season. The commissioner explained further that so far only 3,000 out of the 10, 000 metric tonnes of NPK Gombe State government subscribed for had been supplied, with approval to lift additional six metric tonnes. “We have already in stock the earmarked 10,000 metric tonnes of Urea but we have to delay the distribution until we have 60 percent of the required NPK. “The reason is because if we commence distribution and suspends it halfway, there will be serious problems, people will start reading different meanings because they may not understand the cause,” Biri explained. Biri put to rest the fears of farmers in the state that government would commence the distribution of the commodity within the week most expectedly. He said that the government was spending about N2.7b on the procurement of fertilizer to be distributed to farmers in the state for the 2017 cropping season. The commissioner said that a bag of fertilizer presently costs between N5, 000.00 and N5, 500.00 and the state government as usual would subsidise the amount.