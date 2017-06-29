Two hundred level student of the University of Ilorin, Olaitan Bolaji Samsudeen got drowned on Sunday, which was a Sallah day. Nigerian Pilot gathered that the deceased, a 200 level student of the Department of Arts Education, Faculty of Education, of the university, drowned at the Bekadims Hotel’s swimming pool, Tanke, Ilorin, Kwara State. Late Samsudeen was said to have gone with his friends to have recreational activities when the incident occurred. The head of Corporate Affairs of the university, Mr. Kunle Akogun who spoke to Nigerian Pilot in Ilorin yesterday, confirmed the incident, saying that his corpse had been evacuated and deposited at the morgue of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Oke-Oyi, Ilorin, by the police. When contacted, spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, who also confirmed the incident,

disclosed that his corpse had been deposited at the UITH’s mortuary. Okasanmi, who said that the police had contacted the family of the decease, disclosed that

an autopsy would be carried out on the corpse, adding that the outcome would determine whether or not arrest would be made in respect of his demise. He said the case had been

transferred from the ‘F’ Divisional Police Station to the state’s Criminal Investigation Department at the state command for discreet investigation into the incident.