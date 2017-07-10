– Your N239bn Q1 revenue, a scam, stakeholders tell Hameed Ali

– Why revenue projections continue to dip

– No capital projects under Ali so far

– Service’s N8bn for HQ complex, others trapped because of faceoff with Senate

Maritime stakeholders have come out strongly to condemn the recent Q1 report of Nigerian Customs Service which announced revenue of N239bn generated during the first quarter o this year. They described as a sham and attempt to shield from public glare the abysmal poor performance of the current Comptroller General, Hameed Ali administration at Customs House. Reacting to a recent statement from Customs High Command in Abuja which gave itself thumb up for exceeding its Q1 target, stakeholders were unequivocal that Ali needs to be properly schooled in the art of revenue generation from past high performing CGCs like HB Ahmed, AA Mustapha ànd Dikko Abdullahi Inde who as career officers knew who to deploy where. “How can Ali who collected a meagre N239bn in Q1 say he has surpassed his target? What target is he talking about? What is the exchange rate currently available to importers? Can you compare that to how strong the Naira was in the previous Customs administration under Dikko? “ Under Ali, leakages have reached unprecedented heights simply because, officers and importers are taking advantage of his ignorance, “ said the Lagos-based importer who pleaded anonymity. Further investigation by Nigerian Pilot also revealed that most of the CGC’s recent postings have been punitive rather than the age long tradition of putting square pegs in square holes. Thus, it was found out that most of the high performing officers under the immediate past administration at Customs have been sidelined giving rise to steady decline in revenue figures. Said one officer in Abuja weekend, “where in the world do you see a leader changing a winning team? The moment you do that you should expect the inevitable which is failure or you may choose to call it, poor performance.” It was further learnt that CGC Ali has not committed a kobo to any known capital project since he assumed office about two years ago. Apart from poor working tools, staff morale remains at its dangerously lowest ebb as even basic issues like transfer allowances are not paid. Of equally embarrassing proportion is the report Nigerian Pilot got that because of CG Ali’s scandalous faceoff with the Senate leading to his disobedience of lawmakers directive as to when and how he must appear before them, not less than N8bn belonging to NCS for the completion of its head office complex remains withheld at the Federal Ministry of Finance. And as if that is not enough cause to worry about the state of affairs of the Service, Nigerian Pilot also learnt that funds budgeted for Customs communication gadgets and patrol vehicles running into billions of Naira suffer same fate at the ministry as in tandem with national laws, unless budgeted monies are okayed by the National Assembly, they remain under lock and key. On this note, it is portended that things may get worse in the Service; what with dwindling revenue generation, dipping staff morale, leakages, insincerity on the part of the administration, increasing staff worries and fundamental irreconcilable differences between CGC Ali and the Senate. But is the CGC moved and touched by the foregoing situation? According some officers sounded out weekend, nobody thinks the man is moved. If anything, they swear that in so far as his Principal Staff Officer, PSO, a certain General Buhari has his ears, whatever he tells the CGC is taken as true situation just like the Pater Nostra is held sacrosanct by the Catholic.