Maritime stakeholders have

come out strongly to condemn

the recent Q1 report of Nigerian

Customs Service which announced

revenue of N239bn generated

during the first quarter o this year.

They described as a sham and

attempt to shield from public glare

the abysmal poor performance of

the current Comptroller General,

Hameed Ali administration at

Customs House.

Reacting to a recent statement

from Customs High Command

in Abuja which gave itself thumb

up for exceeding its Q1 target,

stakeholders were unequivocal that

Ali needs to be properly schooled

in the art of revenue generation

from past high performing CGCs

like HB Ahmed, AA Mustapha

ànd Dikko Abdullahi Inde who as

career officers knew who to deploy

where.

“How can Ali who collected a

meagre N239bn in Q1 say he has

surpassed his target? What target

is he talking about? What is the

exchange rate currently available

to importers? Can you compare

that to how strong the Naira

was in the previous Customs

administration under Dikko?

“ Under Ali, leakages have reached unprecedented heights

simply because, officers and

importers are taking advantage of

his ignorance, “ said the Lagos-based

importer who pleaded anonymity.

Further investigation by Nigerian

Pilot also revealed that most of the

CGC’s recent postings have been

punitive rather than the age long

tradition of putting square pegs in

square holes.

Thus, it was found out that most of

the high performing officers under

the immediate past administration at

Customs have been sidelined giving

rise to steady decline in revenue

figures.

Said one officer in Abuja weekend,

“where in the world do you see a

leader changing a winning team?

The moment you do that you should

expect the inevitable which is failure

or you may choose to call it, poor

performance.”

It was further learnt that CGC

Ali has not committed a kobo to

any known capital project since he

assumed office about two years ago.

Apart from poor working tools, staff

morale remains at its dangerously

lowest ebb as even basic issues like

transfer allowances are not paid.

Of equally embarrassing

proportion is the report Nigerian

Pilot got that because of CG Ali’s

scandalous faceoff with the Senate

leading to his disobedience of

By Ladi Patrick, Yomi Kareem

and Amadin Idahosa

By Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti

By Tope Sunday, Ilorin

lawmakers directive as to when and

how he must appear before them,

not less than N8bn belonging to NCS

for the completion of its head office

complex remains withheld at the

Federal Ministry of Finance.

And as if that is not enough cause

to worry about the state of affairs of

the Service, Nigerian Pilot also learnt

that funds budgeted for Customs

communication gadgets and patrol

vehicles running into billions of Naira

suffer same fate at the ministry as in

tandem with national laws, unless

budgeted monies are okayed by the

National Assembly, they remain

under lock and key.

On this note, it is portended that

things may get worse in the Service;

what with dwindling revenue

generation, dipping staff morale,

leakages, insincerity on the part

of the administration, increasing

staff worries and fundamental

irreconcilable differences between

CGC Ali and the Senate. But is the

CGC moved and touched by the

foregoing situation? According

some officers sounded out weekend,

nobody thinks the man is moved.

If anything, they swear that insofar

as his Principal Staff Officer, PSO, a

certain General Buhari has his ears,

whatever he tells the CGC is taken

as true situation just like the Pater

Nostra is held sacrosanct by the

Catholic.