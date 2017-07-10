Maritime stakeholders have
come out strongly to condemn
the recent Q1 report of Nigerian
Customs Service which announced
revenue of N239bn generated
during the first quarter o this year.
They described as a sham and
attempt to shield from public glare
the abysmal poor performance of
the current Comptroller General,
Hameed Ali administration at
Customs House.
Reacting to a recent statement
from Customs High Command
in Abuja which gave itself thumb
up for exceeding its Q1 target,
stakeholders were unequivocal that
Ali needs to be properly schooled
in the art of revenue generation
from past high performing CGCs
like HB Ahmed, AA Mustapha
ànd Dikko Abdullahi Inde who as
career officers knew who to deploy
where.
“How can Ali who collected a
meagre N239bn in Q1 say he has
surpassed his target? What target
is he talking about? What is the
exchange rate currently available
to importers? Can you compare
that to how strong the Naira
was in the previous Customs
administration under Dikko?
“ Under Ali, leakages have reached unprecedented heights
simply because, officers and
importers are taking advantage of
his ignorance, “ said the Lagos-based
importer who pleaded anonymity.
Further investigation by Nigerian
Pilot also revealed that most of the
CGC’s recent postings have been
punitive rather than the age long
tradition of putting square pegs in
square holes.
Thus, it was found out that most of
the high performing officers under
the immediate past administration at
Customs have been sidelined giving
rise to steady decline in revenue
figures.
Said one officer in Abuja weekend,
“where in the world do you see a
leader changing a winning team?
The moment you do that you should
expect the inevitable which is failure
or you may choose to call it, poor
performance.”
It was further learnt that CGC
Ali has not committed a kobo to
any known capital project since he
assumed office about two years ago.
Apart from poor working tools, staff
morale remains at its dangerously
lowest ebb as even basic issues like
transfer allowances are not paid.
Of equally embarrassing
proportion is the report Nigerian
Pilot got that because of CG Ali’s
scandalous faceoff with the Senate
leading to his disobedience of
By Ladi Patrick, Yomi Kareem
and Amadin Idahosa
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti
By Tope Sunday, Ilorin
lawmakers directive as to when and
how he must appear before them,
not less than N8bn belonging to NCS
for the completion of its head office
complex remains withheld at the
Federal Ministry of Finance.
And as if that is not enough cause
to worry about the state of affairs of
the Service, Nigerian Pilot also learnt
that funds budgeted for Customs
communication gadgets and patrol
vehicles running into billions of Naira
suffer same fate at the ministry as in
tandem with national laws, unless
budgeted monies are okayed by the
National Assembly, they remain
under lock and key.
On this note, it is portended that
things may get worse in the Service;
what with dwindling revenue
generation, dipping staff morale,
leakages, insincerity on the part
of the administration, increasing
staff worries and fundamental
irreconcilable differences between
CGC Ali and the Senate. But is the
CGC moved and touched by the
foregoing situation? According
some officers sounded out weekend,
nobody thinks the man is moved.
If anything, they swear that insofar
as his Principal Staff Officer, PSO, a
certain General Buhari has his ears,
whatever he tells the CGC is taken
as true situation just like the Pater
Nostra is held sacrosanct by the
Catholic.
