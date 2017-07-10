The US destroyer Fitzgerald is moving to a dry dock for repairs and assessment on Tuesday after it collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel last month.

The US Navy’s Seventh Fleet said in a release: “during the docking period, the technical community will conduct assessments that will inform options for long term repairs.”

On June 18, the US Navy destroyer hit the Philippine merchant vessel ACX Crystal southwest of the Japanese city of Yokosuka. Following the collision, five sailors were injured and seven died.

The Navy said Fitzgerald Sailors participated in all preparations for moving the ship into a dry dock on Fleet Activities Yokosuka and continue to resume their normal duties.

“Preparations for the move included installation of a temporary patch on the hull beneath the water line as well as dewatering and defueling of affected spaces,” the release said.

The Fitzgerald has been forward deployed to Yokosuka since September