TWO students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, at the weekend lost their lives at the big fishpond of the institution after a practical. The students were said to have drowned in the fishpond after a canoe conveying them capsised when they were taking photographs. The victims are Olabiyi Emmanuel from the Department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, 300 level, and Olokun Babatunde Alex from the Department of Project Management Technology, also in 300 level. Investigation revealed that the victims and two others after their Entrepreneurship training practical at the school, decided to take a “selfie” on the canoe that was packed at the venue. It was learnt that as they were taking the photographs, the canoe capsised and only two of them narrowly escaped because they were able to swim, while the other two find it difficult to swim. Confirming the incident, the President of FUTA students union government, FUTASU, Olaseinde Adeyinka and the Public Relations Officer, Ayomide Fowowe, in a statement said, the students went for their Entrepreneurship training, ENT, at the laboratory for Fishery and Aquaculture, at the back of great hall, Obakekere when the incident happened. According to the statement, “After the training, four of them decided to take a selfie on the canoe packed at the venue, during that process, the canoe which the four of them where in capsized, two of the four occupants narrowly escaped death because they were able to swim, while the other two found it difficult to swim which led to their death.”