West African

Examinations Council,

WAEC, yesterday released the

May/June WASSCE results,

as 59.22% of the candidates

obtained minimum of credits

in five (5) subjects and above,

including English Language

and Mathematics.

Speaking at a press briefing

held at its corporate office,

Yaba, Head of National Office,

Nigeria, Mr Olu Adenipekun

said results of 13.79 per cent

candidates were withheld.

Adenipekun noted that the

55.9% in this year’s WASSCE

results is an improvement

over 2015 and 2016 which

were 38.68% and 52.97%,

respectively

According to him, “A total

of 923,486 (nine hundred

and twenty three thousand

four hundred and eighty

six) candidates, representing

59.22%, obtained minimum

of credits in five (5) subjects

and above, including English

Language and Mathematics.

”Out of the total number

of candidates that sat the

examination, 1,471,151 (One

Million Four Hundred and

Seventy One Thousand One

Hundred and Fifty One)

candidates, representing

94.36% have their results fully

processed and released, while

95,734 (ninety five thousand

seven hundred and thirty

four) candidates, representing

5.64% have a few of their

subjects still being processed

due to errors traceable to the

candidates in the course of

registration or writing the

examination. Such errors

are being corrected by the

Council to enable the affected

candidates get their results

fully processed and released

subsequently.

“Of the total number

of candidates that sat the

examination, 1,490,356

(one million four hundred

and ninety thousand three

hundred and fifty six)

candidates, representing

95.59% obtained credits and

above in two (2) subjects.

“1,436,024 (one million

four hundred and thirty

six thousand twenty four)

candidates, representing

92.44% obtained credits and

above in three (3) subjects.

“1,357,193 (one million

three hundred and fifty seven

thousand one hundred and

ninety three) candidates,

representing 87.05% obtained

credits and above in four (4)

subjects.

“1,243,772 (one million

two hundred and forty three

thousand seven hundred

and seventy two) candidates,

representing 79.77% obtained

credits and above in five (5)

subjects.

”1,084,214 (one million

eighty four thousand two

hundred and fourteen)

candidates, representing

69.54% obtained credits and

above in six (6) subjects.”

According to him, the results

of 214,952 (two hundred

and fourteen thousand,

nine hundred and fifty two)

candidates, representing

13.79% of the total candidature

for the examination are being

withheld in connection with

various reported cases of

examination malpractice.

He explained that the cases

of examination malpractice

are being investigated,

adding that reports of

the investigations will be

presented to the appropriate

committee of the Council in

due course for consideration.

He however urged

candidates who sat the

examination to check details

of their performance on the

Council’s results website:

www.waecdirect.org within

the next few hours.”