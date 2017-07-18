West African
Examinations Council,
WAEC, yesterday released the
May/June WASSCE results,
as 59.22% of the candidates
obtained minimum of credits
in five (5) subjects and above,
including English Language
and Mathematics.
Speaking at a press briefing
held at its corporate office,
Yaba, Head of National Office,
Nigeria, Mr Olu Adenipekun
said results of 13.79 per cent
candidates were withheld.
Adenipekun noted that the
55.9% in this year’s WASSCE
results is an improvement
over 2015 and 2016 which
were 38.68% and 52.97%,
respectively
According to him, “A total
of 923,486 (nine hundred
and twenty three thousand
four hundred and eighty
six) candidates, representing
59.22%, obtained minimum
of credits in five (5) subjects
and above, including English
Language and Mathematics.
”Out of the total number
of candidates that sat the
examination, 1,471,151 (One
Million Four Hundred and
Seventy One Thousand One
Hundred and Fifty One)
candidates, representing
94.36% have their results fully
processed and released, while
95,734 (ninety five thousand
seven hundred and thirty
four) candidates, representing
5.64% have a few of their
subjects still being processed
due to errors traceable to the
candidates in the course of
registration or writing the
examination. Such errors
are being corrected by the
Council to enable the affected
candidates get their results
fully processed and released
subsequently.
“Of the total number
of candidates that sat the
examination, 1,490,356
(one million four hundred
and ninety thousand three
hundred and fifty six)
candidates, representing
95.59% obtained credits and
above in two (2) subjects.
“1,436,024 (one million
four hundred and thirty
six thousand twenty four)
candidates, representing
92.44% obtained credits and
above in three (3) subjects.
“1,357,193 (one million
three hundred and fifty seven
thousand one hundred and
ninety three) candidates,
representing 87.05% obtained
credits and above in four (4)
subjects.
“1,243,772 (one million
two hundred and forty three
thousand seven hundred
and seventy two) candidates,
representing 79.77% obtained
credits and above in five (5)
subjects.
”1,084,214 (one million
eighty four thousand two
hundred and fourteen)
candidates, representing
69.54% obtained credits and
above in six (6) subjects.”
According to him, the results
of 214,952 (two hundred
and fourteen thousand,
nine hundred and fifty two)
candidates, representing
13.79% of the total candidature
for the examination are being
withheld in connection with
various reported cases of
examination malpractice.
He explained that the cases
of examination malpractice
are being investigated,
adding that reports of
the investigations will be
presented to the appropriate
committee of the Council in
due course for consideration.
He however urged
candidates who sat the
examination to check details
of their performance on the
Council’s results website:
www.waecdirect.org within
the next few hours.”
West African