Kaduna state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Andrew Nok has assured that College of Nursing and midwifery, Kafanchan will be reopened for normal activities as soon as the security committee is satisfied about the security situation in the state. Prof. Nok, who did not give a definite date of resumption of schools, which were closed for a long time, also stated that the ministry was yet to get clearance from security committee to reopen the Kafanchan campus of State University and that of College of Education Gildan waya, in Kafanchan. The Commissioner disclosed this yesterday, in a press briefing in Kaduna, in company of Commissioner of Health and Human Services ministry, Dr. Paul Manyi Dogo, said, “I think is very appropriate for me to make certain clarification with respect to College of Nursing and midwifery, Kafanchan. There has never been any discussion or plans whatsoever, not to the best of my knowledge, that the college of midwifery Kafanchan, will be move out of Kafanchan to another place. “Those that cares and asked, we had to inform them about this. “With respect to the academic activities in the college of Nursing and midwifery Kafanchan, there have been some activities going on in the school. There was a special request to meet the governor, elrufai and was duly discussed by the security committee to permit certain students to write their examination. “In the months of March the final year students midwife wrote their examination. And in the months of May, Hospital Final, for nursing students preparing them for their national final examination in September, was conducted. “And just last Friday, the Preliminary Training School, PTS, students just concluded their examination that will allow us indept them, usually done by nursing and midwifery council, was concluded”, he said. He also stated that “But all this has to be done with special permission from security committee and with additional security being provided for the students to write their examination. On kafanchan campus of kaduna state university and college of education Gildan waya, Kafanchan. Nok said “ I told you during midweek ministrial briefing, that the two institutions and the college of Nursing and midwifery continuous closure was strictly on account of security concern. “We have not received clearance yet from security committee that we should go ahead and reopen those institutions. New students were shared and been brought to kaduna campus to conclude the remaining of the semester to sustain their admission. They have not loose any part of the semester, they will still have their credit. “We’re making frantic efforts to see this institutions reopen, after the all security issues have being attended”, he maintained, pointing out that JAMB new students admission for the university would soon be work out. He appealed to citizens and students to be patient as serious efforts were being done with security committee to ensure the schools reopened soon.