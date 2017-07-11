Relates how soldiers killed husband in Abuja

SEVEN soldiers have allegedly shot dead and mutilated a Police Sergeant, Zaka Dambo, while another policeman was left with bullet wounds in Kurudu District of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT- Abuja. Nigerian Pilot investigations revealed that the incident occurred on the Tuesday evening, May 23 in front of the popular second gate of the Nigerian Army post housing estate, Kurudu. The slain police officer was buried on June 10 at Fadia Tuduwanda, Zongo Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State and since then, late Sergeant Kaka’s widow, Mrs Ramatu Zaka, has been calling for justice to be done in the matter. Mrs Zaka, who is left with 8 children, told Nigerian Pilot that since the incident of the death of her husband, life has not been the same, as she claimed that times are very difficult with the family. She further revealed that the family members and police authority helped in the burial arrangement of her late husband and since then, the Army authorities have remained adamant over the issue, and therefore, she is begging that the soldiers who killed the husband be dismissed and prosecuted for murder. Meanwhile, the Deputy Director Army public Relations, Army headquarters Garrison, Major Salisu Mustapha told Nigerian Pilot that the Commander Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General John Malu has proposed a joint board of inquiry comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army and the Police to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. He said that the Army has written to the Police to have a joint investigation board on the matter, stressing that, “Justice will certainly take its course.” Trouble started between the soldiers and policemen at Anka, less than a kilometre away from the second gate, when two soldiers allegedly arrested a civilian, one Thomas Gever, at a drinking joint on the instruction of his friend (Thomas), and soon after wards, started beating him.

Consequently, the owner of the drinking joint, simply addressed as Dorcas, called the Jikwoyi Police Station for intervention. Narrating the story to our correspondent, Gaver said it was at about 11am that Tuesday when he went to Dorcas to go and eat. “I was leaving when one of the salesgirls asked me if I was going. One of the boys called ‘Don Jazzy’ now asked the girl what she was discussing with a ‘madman’, referring to me. So I also replied that if I am a madman, then he (Don Jazzy) is HIV positive. I said this jokingly because i also took his statement as a joke.” He continued: “In the evening, around 7pm, I came back to come and watch football so Don Jazzy and one Terhemba were drinking together and I came and met them. Before I sat down, Don Jazzy threatened that he was going to

deal with me and that I was joking with him. But I thought it was a joke so I sat with them. Terhemba even bought me a bottle of beer. After sometime, I saw a soldier man, Nelson that is the name we know him with. He came and asked me whether I am Tom. I said yes. He said he has been seeing me but he doesn’t know my name. He asked me to follow him. “I followed him outside the gate and we went to where another soldier man was sitting on the machine. That soldier man, his name is Sani. There, Nelson wanted to slap me but I dodged. Nelson now ordered me to lie-down and face up. I did and they started beating me and I began to shout for help. The People, who were drinking inside came out. They asked them what happened but they didn’t answer. Then Dorcas came and asked those

two soldiers some questions but they did not say anything and she said she will not allow them go unless they tell her what I did. She then called police patrol team but they were busy so she called DPO, Jikwoyi and the DPO sent a patrol van. “I was still in the pool of my blood when the police came and asked me what happened and I told them. The moment the police started asking the two soldiers questions, one of them, Nelson ran away. Even the other one wanted to run but the police arrested him. The police now drove away, when i later learnt that they (police) were intercepted by some soldiers at the second gate.” Our investigation revealed that Nelson ran to the second gate and informed other soldiers who intercepted the police van at the gate and ordered them (Police) to release their colleague (the arrested soldiers) but when the police refused, problem started. Consequently, the soldiers shut down the four tyres of the police van and surrounded the vehicle and started fighting them. An eye witness told our reporter that the soldiers disarmed the police and shut two policemen. “They carried them and dumped them in the police vehicle and rowed it to the gate. It took the intervention of the guard commander, who came and ordered them to stop hitting and beating the police. One tall guy known as Corporal Imo, a Calabar guy was even shouting that any Barger that mercies up, they will kill the person. They beat and disarmed the police but one of them refused to surrender his gun and it was at that point that they beat him to coma and they took him inside the deflected police van and pushed it to the second gate. “When DPO Jikwoyi called General Malu and explained what happened, Malu sent one Captain, who followed the DPO to second gate to pick the wounded policemen, 4 policemen and the soldiers claimed two of their personnel were wounded also. They now took the policeman who fainted in an ambulance to Abacha barracks but there was no bed space so they rushed to Gwagwalada, where the policeman died.