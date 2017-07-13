A housewife, Mrs Yetunde Ibukunlayo, has asked an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court to dissolve her 8-year-old marriage with her husband, Sola, over lack of care and threat to life.

The petitioner is seeking the dissolution on the grounds of threat to life, constant beatings, lack of care for her and the children and abandonment.

Yetunde, 35, a `medicine seller,’ told the court that the respondent often threaten her life each time they had misunderstanding.

She said when she met the respondent in 2006, he promised to pay her bride price and marry her legally, but till now, he refused to do so.

The petitioner told the court that the respondent often beat and curse her whenever she caught him having extra marital affairs with his ex-wife, who left him some years ago.

Yetunde said the respondent deliberately packed out of the house in 2013, and abandoned her and the two children for months, without bordering about their welfare.

The mother of two children said that she reported him to his parents and elder brothers, but he refused to come home or change from his bad attitude.

The petitioner said she decided to take up the responsibility of taking care of her children without the support of the respondent.

She told the court that after some weeks that the respondent left the house, he came to her shop and destroyed her goods worth N100,000.

“This action ruined my medicine business, which landed me in huge debt.

“My husband is a wicked man, he threatened that if I do not reconcile with him, he is going to kill me, I do not want to die young, court please dissolve our marriage,” she pleaded.

The president of the court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, after hearing the ‎petitioner’s testimony, adjourned the case until Aug. 2, for further hearing.

She told the respondent to bring his witnesses on the adjourned date.