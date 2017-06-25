Governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Saturday announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council.

Wike, who announced the dissolution, at a news conference in Port Harcourt, did not give reason for his action.

He directed the former commissioners to handover all government property in their possession to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.

The governor commended them for diligently serving the state and wished them success in their future undertaking.

The News Agency of Nigeria [ NAN] recalls that a few days ago the governor sacked his Commissioner for Works, Mr Bathuel Harrison, while the Commissioner for Information, Dr Austin Tam-George, resigned his appointment on Thursday.

Wike had, a few months ago, also sacked the Commissioner for Health, Theophilus Ndagme for undisclosed reasons.