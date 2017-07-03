NO FEWER than sixty- five residential buildings have been blown off by heavy windstorm, which accompanied rain at Obbo- Ayegunle town in Ekiti Local Government area of Kwara State. The windstorm was reported to have rendered many residents in the community homeless. The Owalabo of Obbo Ayegunle, Oba Samuel Olu Adelodun, disclosed this over the weekend, when the Special Adviser to the state governor on Emergency and Relief Services, Abdullahi Duro Mohammed, paid a sympathy visit to the affected community. The monarch, who said the incident, occurred as a result of the recent rain fall in the community, called for the state government’s urgent assistance to cushion the effect of hardship confronting the affected people. Adelodun, who also lamented lack of government’s presence in the community, pointed out that the road leading to the town was in a deplorable condition, which was not attended to for years. The monarch solicited the reconstruction of the road, saying that most his people are predominant farmers and noted that with good road, the farms produce can be easily transported to the urban cities to final consumers. Adelodun disclosed that many of developmental projects in the community were carried out through communal efforts including the building of his palace. In his address, the Special Adviser on Emergency and Relief Service asked the people of the community to be thankful to God that no live was lost to the incident. Mohammed assured that the state government under the administration of Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed would come to the aid of the victims as quickly as possible. He said the governor was seriously concerned about their plight and urged them to count the incidence as natural disaster that could not be prevented.